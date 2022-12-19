Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

The Lebanese people are waiting for the selection of the “awaited candidate” who will occupy the position of the presidency of the republic, and end the state of presidential vacuum that Lebanon has been living in since the end of Michel Aoun’s term on the thirty-first of last October, which closes the way for obtaining a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed that Lebanon could conclude an agreement with the IMF to obtain a $3 billion loan, despite the absence of a permanent president or government with full powers.

However, Lebanese experts who spoke to Al-Ittihad confirmed that obtaining the IMF loan depends on the implementation of a number of political and economic reforms, the most important of which is the election of a president for the country and the formation of a government with full powers, stressing that the end of the presidential vacuum paves the way for the implementation of real reforms on the ground. This is the fourth time that Lebanon enters the presidential vacuum due to sharp differences between the political parties, as it has previously witnessed a vacancy 3 times, the first between September 1988 and November 1989, the second between November 2007 and May 2008, and the third between May 2014 and October 2017.

Lebanese analyst and writer Maysa Abdel-Khalek explained that Lebanon has been suffering for years from serious political, economic, financial and social repercussions, and the presidential vacuum has exacerbated the danger of these repercussions, and one of its negative results was the failure of negotiations to obtain international loans to alleviate the severe economic crisis.

Abdel-Khaleq confirmed to Al-Ittihad that Lebanon’s negotiations with the IMF were “stumbling” due to the failure to elect a president for the country and the failure to form a government with full powers, noting that without that, Lebanon would not receive loans from international institutions and organizations.

During the last 17 years, Lebanon has witnessed 6 caretaker governments with limited powers, as they cannot propose draft laws, sign treaties, or take fateful decisions that are binding on the government that comes after it.

The Lebanese analyst stressed the need to expedite the election of a president for the republic and the formation of a government with full powers to start implementing the map of political, economic and monetary reforms, at which time Lebanon has what it offers to obtain a loan from the International Monetary Fund. According to the constitution, especially Article 49, the election of the President of the Republic is carried out by the 128-member House of Representatives, by secret ballot, by a two-thirds majority in the first session, while an absolute majority is sufficient in the following polling sessions.

Lebanese analyst and writer Basil Al-Khatib indicated, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the current government approved its plan several months ago with the IMF to obtain a $3 billion loan, but Parliament did not approve the plan.

Al-Khatib explained that the delay in obtaining a loan is the responsibility of the deputies who believe that the government’s financial reform plan and the agreement with the IMF is unfair, specifically in terms of bearing financial losses, as the plan bears a large part of the financial losses for depositors in banks.