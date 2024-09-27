Israel, Netanyahu “hostage” of the ultra-right. Thus the attempt by the USA and France for a truce in Lebanon failed

The attempt to United States And France to stop the war in Lebanon it failed. The document written and submitted to the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu for one 21 day truce was rejected. An agreement between the parties seemed close as Netanyahu traveled to New York to participate in the UN general assembly, but in the end everything was already blown when he landed. The public news program explains that the document was pushed by Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, together with Emmanuel Macronthe French president, should have exited before takeoff of Netanyahu and that the prime minister was willing to give his approval and then leave. The text was released while the plane was over the Atlantic and it stirred the reactions of the ultras in power.

The international announcement of a possible pause in the clash with Hezbollah he is immediately brought back to the local level by the most extremist allies in the far-right government: Bezalel SmotrichMinister of Finance and messianic leader of the settlers, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – proclaims that the “military campaign in the North can end with only one scenario: the destruction of Hezbollah“. Itamar Ben-GvirMinister for National Security, threatens to leave the coalition.

So far Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown that it wants to hold on to them: it has already happened during the negotiations for the truce with Hamas in the Gaza Stripsupported in words and boycotted in fact, despite offers from the opposition. Israel – continues Il Corriere – continues its preparations for a land invasion in Lebanon. The most probable hypothesis, according to local analysts, remains that of send in special forces beyond the Blue Line outlined by the UN, also for in-depth blitz, some hypothesize up to Beirut.

The president of the Lebanese parliament Nabih Berry he rarely speaks. But on Wednesday evening when the leader of the Shiite movement Amal near Hezbollah released a statement to the Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsatit became clear to those most experts in the Middle East that it was a important message. The meaning of the declaration of Berry is: both from Lebanon and from New York where Prime Minister Najib is located Mikati we are negotiating to end escalation with Israel.