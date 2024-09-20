Lebanon | The Norwegian police are investigating the Norwegian man’s connection to the exploded devices

Lebanon|The origin of the exploded devices has been traced to European front companies. Israel is believed to have planned the attacks.

Norwegian the police are investigating the Norwegian-owned company’s connection to the paging devices that exploded in Lebanon.

The origin of the paging devices has been traced since the explosions, and most recently they have been linked to Norta Global, a consulting firm registered in Bulgaria and owned by a Norwegian.

The Oslo police said on Thursday that they had started a preliminary investigation.

News agency Reuters says the man answered the news agency’s call, but hung up when asked about the company.

Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK’s according to the company’s website, there was still information on Thursday evening, but since then all the content has been removed.

The man’s employer says he heard about the allegations and reported the matter to the police. According to the employer, the man is on a business trip, and NRK has not caught the man.

The Bulgarian authorities have also said that they are investigating the matter. Hungarian Telex news site has written, relying on his anonymous sources, that the company would have brought the paging devices into the country and organized their delivery to the extremist organization Hezbollah.

However, Bulgaria’s security agency said on Friday that the company it is investigating has no connections to the exploding communications devices. According to the agency, it is indisputable that the paging devices were not manufactured in Bulgaria, nor were they imported or exported from the country.

in Lebanon on Tuesday, thousands of paging devices used by the extremist organization Hizbollah exploded, and the next day, radio telephones.

The explosions killed dozens and injured thousands. At least four children died.

Israel is believed to be behind the bombings. Its intelligence service Mossad is known for several assassination attacks.

The search devices that exploded showed the brand of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, but according to the company, they were manufactured by a Hungarian company.

According to the US newspaper The New York Times, Israel would have established at least three cover companies for the operation.