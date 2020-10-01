The Lebanese are desperate: “There is nothing left for us, we have no more work” ; “I don’t want to be afraid of dying every moment anymore”. Some Lebanese want to leave. Or ? In Canada, the United States or Europe. Those who still have work in Lebanon have seen their wages plummet. The Lebanese middle class, considered the richest and best educated in the Middle East, is the big loser in the crisis.

For example, a university professor earned the equivalent of 3,400 euros per month in 2019, in 2020 he only receives around 700. In a few months, the currency, the Lebanese pound, lost six times its value. In response, the prices of everyday consumer goods soared. This shows that the confusion is extremely important in Beirut.

