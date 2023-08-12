Lebanon | The Lebanese army arrested 134 migrants trying to go to Europe

The army prevented people from trying to leave by boat towards Europe.

in Lebanon the country’s army has detained 134 migrants, the army says in a statement. The army prevented people from trying to leave by boat towards Europe.

The people were detained in the coastal town of Sheikh Zennad, near the country’s northern border with Syria.

The army said it also arrested the person who planned the operation, who the army said is a Lebanese national.

In a separate statement, the army said it had detained 150 Syrians who had entered Lebanon illegally.

The locals according to the authorities, there are currently about two million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. Many of them head from Lebanon to Cyprus, which is less than 200 kilometers away.

Lebanon is mired in an economic crisis that the World Bank has described as one of the worst in modern history. The economic collapse has made the country a starting point for migrants. Many of Lebanon’s own citizens have joined the ranks of Syrian and Palestinian refugees trying to leave the country via dangerous sea routes.