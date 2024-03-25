Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Beirut)

Lebanon is experiencing a state of economic collapse in the absence of any plan for recovery, the decline in the value of the lira, and the losses of the banking sector. Experts and analysts agree that Lebanon has been facing complex challenges since late 2019, amid a vacuum in the presidency since October of last year, and a government unable to meet ambitions.

Lebanese economist Dr. Anis Abu Diab believes that Lebanon is going through a deep crisis that has been classified as one of the three largest crises in the world in 150 years, according to the World Bank, in light of the difficult circumstances it went through, such as the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, the presidential vacuum, and the Gaza war. This has been going on for more than 5 months, and the state of tension in the south, all of which has had an impact on the economy.

Abu Dhiyab revealed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the volume of Lebanese trade has declined by 70%, and he is suffering daily losses of 10 to 20 million dollars.

There is actually a $72 billion gap and losses, according to international reports on the economy. Despite this, the possibility of getting out of these crises is possible, but it requires political will.

He explained that Lebanon had to carry out a set of reforms in order to reach an agreement with the IMF, but unfortunately it did not take any reform step, in addition to the irregularity of public finances or the restructuring of the banking sector, stressing the necessity of economic and political reform through the implementation of laws and the Taif Agreement, and the restructuring of the banking sector. Regulating the institutions of the Lebanese state, starting with the election of the President of the Republic, and the formation of an effective government with full powers.

For his part, Lebanese economic expert Khaled Abu Shakra said that the economy has been witnessing a state of collapse since 2019, and no plan or serious attempt has been put in place to fix the situation, even though the Ministers of Economy and Displaced Affairs presented an alternative plan, and to this day the main dilemma of the economy has not been resolved. .

Abu Shakra explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the direct cost of the Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon may reach $1.3 billion in direct losses, in addition to the displacement of 100,000 people from the south, and the displacement of 6,000 students from schools.

He added that the tourism sector is the most affected by the war, as it constitutes 26% of the gross domestic product, and therefore is relied upon very heavily to save the economy. Unfortunately, Lebanon missed the fall and winter tourism season, and it is expected that it will also miss the summer season due to the continuation of the war, and therefore Lebanon We are facing a worsening economic and living crisis, and the indicators are ominous.

Abu Shakra pointed to the paralysis that struck Lebanese bodies and ministries, due to the employees’ strike after the Finance Ministry’s decision to increase financial incentives for some employees in the government and the Presidency, and exclude the rest, which affected import and export, the cessation of some work, and the non-arrival of shipments of agricultural goods.