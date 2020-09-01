The clearance of the port of Beirut has been uninterrupted since the explosions that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. This is a joint operation between the Lebanese army and the French army called “Friendship”. The objective is to resume maritime activity in the port as quickly as possible.

“The port of Beirut is very important in the region, it really serves as a hub for the whole sub-region, explains Commander Antoine de la Bardonnie. 60% of the goods that arrive here leave. So there really is a storage issue. “

Waste must be sorted into three categories: iron, rubble and all-around. Some 150 vehicles and 400 men of the French army are hard at work and 10,000 tons of waste have already been removed, the equivalent of the Eiffel Tower. There are still weeks, even months of clearing.