View of the port of Beirut after the explosion on August 5, 2020 (AFP)

In Lebanon, six months after the explosion in the port of Beirut which left more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured in early August, investigations may have to start from scratch. The investigating judge in charge of the case, Fadi Sawan, was dismissed Thursday, February 18, by decision of the Lebanese Court of Cassation. This decision is very controversial.

The judge, a man considered rather honest and experienced (30 years of profession), had launched headlong into the investigation, to try to determine those responsible for the storage of ammonium nitrate in hangar number 12 of the port, blown away by the explosion on August 4. He had already sent 25 people in preventive detention and above all he had brought proceedings against four political leaders, the outgoing head of government Hassan Diab and three former ministers, all indicted for negligence. Judge Sawan had the audacity to assert “I will not stop in front of any red line”. This was obviously too much for the Lebanese political class.

In December, two of the ministers in question appealed to the Court of Cassation to challenge the judge. With two arguments: elected officials enjoy immunity, they cannot be prosecuted, except when Parliament decides and the judge is not objective, since his apartment was damaged by the explosion. The Lebanese Court of Cassation, which is not known for its independence from politics, has therefore ruled in favor of the former ministers. The 25-page verdict was made public after being ratified by three of the court’s four members.

The investigation ends up on the ground: there is no longer an examining magistrate and the families of the victims are furious. They demonstrated as soon as the decision was announced and again on Friday, February 19 in the morning, in front of the Beirut courthouse, brandishing portraits of the victims. “It’s like a second explosion”, say the families who demand access to the first results of Judge Sawan’s investigation.

Human rights organizations, which criticized certain aspects of the investigation, have collapsed. They denounce “a parody of justice”, “the demonstration that in Lebanon politicians are above the law”. The fact is that the Lebanese justice has just set an explicit limit to the investigations: they cannot affect the political class, this political class undermined by religious confessionalism and by corruption. On social networks, many Lebanese are calling for referral to international justice to resume the investigation.

An independent investigation seems all the more necessary as there are multiple gray points in this affair. On the origin of this stock of ammonium nitrate: where did it come from? On its storage for several years, probably 2013: who knew? Security officers had obviously alerted. On its volume: 2,700 tonnes, said the Lebanese authorities at the outset, figure revised to 500 tonnes. Why ? Had a part disappeared ? To where ? To do what ? The trail of international trafficking involving Syrian front companies based in London has been mentioned by several Lebanese media. All these questions remain unanswered. A new investigating judge should be appointed. But in view of the challenge of his predecessor, his room for maneuver looks narrow.