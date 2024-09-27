Lebanon | The intensified war left Finnish peacekeepers empty – “A complete failure”, says a former soldier

Israel and Lebanon north of the border between, about 10,500 soldiers operating under the UN mandate have had to suspend a large part of their activities.

“Force Commander [Unifil-joukkojen johtaja, espanjalainen Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz] has ordered the troops off patrol. As a general rule, the troops are in their own camp, and now it is expected that they will be allowed out of the gate to carry out their own mission,” says the Finnish Land Forces’ readiness manager Kari Kaakinen for HS.