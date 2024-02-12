Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Beirut)

Over the past four years, Lebanon has been suffering from a series of political, economic, and living crises, including the continued power outage in most areas, which will exacerbate its problems in 2024, especially with the cold winter weather and its impact on the industrial, agricultural, and public utility sectors.

The Electricité du Liban revealed that it is working under difficult technical conditions, to maintain the supply of electricity around the clock as much as possible to basic vital facilities, so as not to become completely paralyzed. Lebanese financial and economic expert Dr. Anis Abu Diab believes that the power outage crisis is one of the most important reasons for the collapse of the national economy, according to the Alvarez & Marsal Foundation, which conducts an audit of the Central Bank’s accounts. Abu Dhiyab said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that despite the rise in prices and financial coverage, we are still witnessing power outages in general, and the same reasons still exist, namely the absence of funding and mismanagement of public money, and there are no signs of resolving the crisis as the political dilemma continues. He pointed out that in 2002, the law regulating the Electricité du Liban sector was issued, stipulating the need for there to be a regulating body for this sector, but to date it has not been implemented, and the masses have taken it upon themselves to solve the problem by relying on solar energy, or private generators. For his part, economic expert Khaled Abu Shakra believes that the electricity problem has a major and exhausting impact on individuals and institutions, noting that the Lebanese pay the highest cost of electricity bill in the world at an average of 30 cents per kilowatt, compared to not providing power for more than two to four hours a day. In various regions. Abu Shakra explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that Lebanon calculates the electricity dollar bill based on the market exchange rate in addition to a 20% increase, which is the hedging percentage that the Bank of Lebanon takes for the price difference, pointing out that with the complete cancellation of the exchange rate liberalization; The increase rate must be cancelled.

He stated that during the past years, many solutions were proposed that were not implemented, due to the interests of some in maintaining the electricity problem, which is the backyard of the political team that has held this portfolio since 2009.

losses

It is noteworthy that Lebanon’s production of electricity from solar energy has reached approximately 1,000 megawatts since the beginning of the year 2023, representing a third of the needs. This is a very large number, but it is unreliable and remains insufficient in light of the miserable situation of electricity. There is also a loss estimated at millions of dollars from generators annually and what they cause. It causes damage to health and the environment, as many middle-class and working-class families are forced to spend most of their monthly income on private electricity generators.