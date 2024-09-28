Lebanon | The embassy’s staff and peacekeepers will remain in Lebanon despite the escalation of attacks, says the ambassador

Lebanon|According to the Finnish ambassador to Beirut, Finland’s evacuation plan is ready. There are two things that could implement it.

of Israel Friday’s attacks on the suburbs of Beirut killed the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah. In addition, they destroyed residential buildings and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

Ambassador of Finland to Beirut Anne Meskanen says that large numbers have fled from the Dahieh area to downtown Beirut.

“I have never seen [Beirutin keskustan rannoilla] so many people. There were thousands of runaway families and children in the squares and on the beach streets,” says Meskanen.

According to him, the exact number of casualties was not known as of Saturday afternoon.

About blows despite this, the Embassy of Finland in Lebanon continues to operate normally.

Meskanen says that since the escalation of the war in Gaza, the evacuation plan has been refined and ready. However, this is not yet a situation where it should be resorted to.

Several colleagues at Meskanen have come to the same conclusion.

“I have spoken with several EU partners, and no one is currently evacuating,” says Meskanen.

from Lebanon The extremist organization Hezbollah and Israel have been fighting a low-intensity war on the border between the two countries since the Gaza war broke out. More than a hundred thousand people on both sides of the border have had to leave their homes because of the firefights that have become a daily occurrence.

In recent days, Israel has stepped up its attacks on Lebanon. Although it says it is attacking Hezbollah, the strikes have also affected the lives of tens of thousands of Lebanese civilians.

More than 550 people died in Monday’s attacks alone.

Meskanen is the daughter of a Karelia evac. Because of his background, he says that he feels special compassion for refugees.

Meskanen there are two clear things that could put the evacuation plan into effect.

Another would be a situation where Israel starts bombing the airport.

Another would be an Israeli ground attack. However, Meskanen thinks that such a thing could be difficult from Israel’s point of view.

“Hezbollah would have a home field advantage. No one knows the extent of their tunnel network or what kind of weapons they still have at their disposal,” says Meskanen.

“Israel assumes that intensive air bombardment will bring Hezbollah to its knees, in which case there would be no need for a ground operation.”

According to Meskanen, the ground operation could also catch those on the border between Lebanon and Israel Unifil troops to think about leaving. At the moment, however, everything is fine.

“I was in contact with the commander of the fine peacekeeping forces in the south in the morning, and they had no problem.”

To Nasrallah in addition, according to the Iranian media, a general of the country’s Revolutionary Guard was killed in an attack carried out by Israel on Friday Abbas Nilforushan.

Iran is a supporter of Hezbollah. After the death of Nasrallah, the fear is that it will strike back against Israel.

According to Mesakinen, it is completely impossible to say what the next days will bring.

“I don’t know what I’ll do tomorrow,” he says.

However, Sen Meskanen says that if the ship has to be abandoned, the captain will be the last one to leave.