After the significant decline in formal education as a result of the Corona epidemic and the attempt to distance education last year, and the failure to resume the current school year 2022 naturally after the wave of demand strikes from teachers that paralyzed the sector, most Lebanese turned to the private educational sector, which has become 70 percent of the country’s education rate.

In order to face the heavy burdens imposed on them, the vast majority of private schools have raised the premiums collected from parents significantly, and in the last period they requested a portion of them in dollars.

The requests, which were called “compulsory aid” in dollars, to enable educational institutions to continue, ranged between 400 and 800 dollars, in addition to the basic installment in Lebanese pounds, which was also affected by the increase. .

In turn, the parents’ committees refused to pay the increase, questioning the fate of the students. In a recent statement, the Federation of Parents Committees in Private Schools expressed its refusal to increase the premiums and to pay the mandatory aid in US dollars.

In its statement, the union warned of “a collapse in the educational sector, which topples the last elements of the country’s advancement and education,” adding: “We are losing our children and the future.”“.

The union asked all concerned parties to “seek to secure the necessary funding for the private educational sector from donors.”

For its part, the Lebanese Parliament called for “passing a law allowing depositors to withdraw their money held in Lebanese banks, at the same exchange rate approved by the law for the families of students studying abroad, in accordance with the principle of equality among citizens.”

He also called for “launching a campaign to finance and modernize the private educational sector,” and a committee was formed from the union for this purpose.

refusal and fears

Samir Itani, the guardian of two students in a private school, said: “Last week, we were surprised by the school’s decision to raise the premiums for the next year, and asked to meet what they called (compulsory aid) for the school in the amount of 400 dollars, and we can hardly pay the premium in Lebanese pounds, and our salaries are still paid to us in pounds.” And we have not been paid an increase on it, but it has been eaten up by inflation since last year.”

“violation of the law”

The legal advisor to the Federation of Parents’ Committees in Private Schools, lawyer Maya Jaara, told Sky News Arabia: “The financial situation of the students’ families is very difficult, as they cannot withdraw their money from banks that refuse to pay the salaries of teachers and employees of educational institutions unless they deposit cash with them. Therefore, these institutions began to require parents to pay in cash.

And she added, “Some schools have significantly increased the fees for the last semester, and some have imposed payment in cash dollars, and this is against the law.”

Jara called on the state to “bear the responsibility of securing material support for the families, and to seek to secure funding from donors, by paying part of the school installments, provided that the Banque du Liban bears its responsibilities towards the educational sector, and facilitates the transfer of funds from the parents’ account to the school’s account, as if it were a cash transfer.” “.

part of the installment

In media statements, the head of the Syndicate of Private School Owners, Ahmed Atwi, said: “The request to pay part of the premium in dollars has not been circulated to all private schools. in lira”.

He added, “It is assumed that the percentage of increases in dollars will decrease, as it is not permissible to impose amounts such as 400 and 600 dollars in light of the difficult circumstances that parents are going through, but schools are right to put an increase in premiums, as they also cost operating expenses.”“.

Lebanon is experiencing a stifling living crisis that has paralyzed the educational sector in all its sectors, amid fears of losing the components of private education.