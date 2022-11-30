The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Lebanon announced the continuation of work to rescue citizens trapped by torrential rains inside
Their cars are on the Fidar Bridge, located on the highway linking Beirut to northern Lebanon, where the water level has risen, turning the roads into water swamps, due to the heavy rainfall.
The elements managed to rescue a bus transporting the students after a large rock fell on it in the Al-Fidar area, and the students were handed over to their families without any injuries reported, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday evening.
In Mastita, Mount Lebanon, civil defense personnel managed to rescue citizens who were trapped in their cars by torrential rains.
Civil defense personnel pulled water from inside a number of houses and warehouses in the neighborhoods of Halat, Balat and Al-Fidar.
And the Civil Defense indicated, through its Facebook account, that “the pioneers of social media platforms shared a shocking video clip of the torrents that were formed as a result of heavy rains in the Jounieh region (the coastal north of Beirut) and swept the defense center.”
civilian under the bridge.
