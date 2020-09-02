A national flag bars the entrance (to cars) of the Christian quarter of Achrafieh, in the direction of downtown Beirut during the demonstrations of autumn 2019. (BILAL TARABEY / LE PICTORIUM / MAXPPP)

For the second time in less than a month, Emmanuel Macron is in Beirut, in a country in the midst of a political and economic crisis. The very principle of a confessional republic, long praised for its ability to synthesize the mosaic of religious communities that make up the country, is today accused of all evils. And voices are raised to demand the creation of a secular state.

In Lebanon, the main religious communities share political power. In this country of less than 7 million inhabitants, barely larger than Corsica, no less than 18 different faiths coexist. The key positions belong by right to the three majority denominations: the Presidency of the Republic is systematically a Maronite Christian, the Prime Minister a Sunni Muslim and the Speaker of the Parliament a Shiite Muslim.

This distribution, reinforced by the (unwritten) National Pact sealed at the time of independence in 1943, is immutable. Problem: This Troika only works when all three Presidents are on the same wavelength, as each one has blocking capability. With each presidential election or each formation of government, the country finds itself caught in an interminable political crisis, even a power vacuum, because no mechanism exists to facilitate an agreement.

Out of ten Lebanese, about six are Muslims (divided equally between Sunnis and Shiites, not counting the Druze) and four are Christians (mainly Maronites, but also Greek Orthodox, Protestants, Assyrians, Chaldeans or Coptics, etc.).

But the last reliable figures date back to … 1932, date of the last census, carried out under French mandate. The cohabitation between the different communities is so fragile that the country has never conducted other statistics, for fear of reviving tensions. Let us not forget that this is, in part, what threw the country into a 15-year civil war, from 1975 to 1990, with tens of thousands of victims.

This denominational republic, the Lebanese no longer want it. Because it has weakened national unity by creating mistrust between communities; because it opened the door to patronage and corruption, weakening the central state. Today, it is the “barons” of this system who hinder any renewal of political personnel (several families share power from generation to generation), govern according to their own interests and obstruct fundamental reforms including the country, of deliquescence, needs to get up. The tragic explosion of August 4 has acted as the revealer too many.

Faced with the state, a large part of the Lebanese are demanding to become “citizens” again, rather than remaining “members of a religious community”. Even if it has been ten years since they are no longer obliged to specify their religion on their civil status record, the mention of confession is still required in many administrative formalities.

The end of this straitjacket was a demand of the gigantic demonstrations of autumn 2019, but already in 2015 at the time of the trash crisis: the Lebanese streets are demanding a civil state, a secular state.

#Lebanon Triggered by the imposition of a WhatsApp tax, protests of economic and social origin quickly gained momentum, turning into a rejection of the denominational system that governs the country https://t.co/dsKAhjBKZi pic.twitter.com/NvwByd5mdT – Middle East Eye Fr (@MiddleEastEyeFr) December 4, 2019

This demand is so urgent that even the political elites, even though they came from this system, ended up asking to “leave the confessional state”.

The day before Emmanuel Macron’s visit, President Michel Aoun acknowledged that he represented “an obstacle to any development (..), to any reform and any fight against corruption” and that he was even “conflict generator”. Even the leader of Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite movement allied with the presidential party (the only movement not to have laid down its arms at the end of the civil war), who said he was ready to discuss a new “political pact”.

We will see if Moustapha Adib, the brand new Prime Minister, will succeed in turning these opportunistic words into action. The very survival of a country with governance failures is at stake.