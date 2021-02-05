Will Lebanon one day be done with political assassinations? This is the question that arises when we learned of the death of Lebanese activist and intellectual Lokman Slim, found Thursday, riddled with bullets in his car. He was in the south of the country after visiting a friend of his. Shiite researcher and essayist, committed to secularism and democracy and fervent opponent of the sectarianism that undermines Lebanese politics, had reported receiving threats because of his hostile positions against Hezbollah.

Lokman Slim, who notably studied philosophy in Paris, worked a lot on the issues of memory, reconciliation and on the question of the missing after the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990), through his organization Umam-DR. He occasionally met senior US officials passing through Beirut and was often attacked by the pro-Hezbollah press for positions deemed favorable towards the United States. He also denounced the political monopoly of the two Shiite organizations, Hezbollah and Amal, within the community. Positions that had earned him threats and even a rally in front of his home in the suburbs of Beirut.

This crime occurs in the midst of a political crisis

“This crime is a very dangerous indicator of the course of the days to come in Lebanon, where society is collapsing in front of everyone’s eyes, while being deeply divided, with the clearly visible consequences which began to manifest themselves a few minutes later. ‘announcement of the crime’, reacted the movement “Citizens in a State”, led by Charbel Nahas. “We disagreed with Louqman Salim’s positions and opinions, and we even opposed them in most cases. But given the difference in opinions and approach, we consider this crime to be all the more heinous because it targets the entire society, and we see in it the seeds of an outburst of violence against which we have so often put on guard “.

Blaming Hezbollah for this assassination is therefore a natural thing, and many do not deny it. Some Lebanese observers, however, without ruling out this hypothesis, point out that this crime does not occur at all times. Lebanon is still not coming out of the crisis which is hitting it head-on. Political crisis with a Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, still unable to form a government; economic and social crisis which plunges the Lebanese more and more into difficulties, unemployment and poverty; cultural crisis with this demand expressed in the street by the Lebanese youth, to put an end to the confessionalism that refuses… the confessional parties.

Macron tries to convince Biden to get involved

Lebanon is a land of regional confrontation within the framework of the confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, further reinforcing the divisions. Hezbollah, supported by Tehran, is therefore in a geopolitical crosshairs in the context of the destabilization of Iran. Emmanuel Macron who, twice after the explosion of the port of Beirut in August, wanted to impose his solutions – in particular by seeking to bring together all the parties – to better establish the French presence, tries to take advantage of the change of administration in United States, to restart the process.

Last week, the French president raised the issue during his telephone interview with new president Joe Biden. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Lebanon to establish a government without further delay, a prerequisite for a “Structural and long-term support” of the international community. They emphasized “The urgent and vital need for Lebanese officials to finally implement their commitment to form a credible and effective government and to work towards carrying out the necessary reforms, in accordance with the aspirations of the Lebanese people”.

Special envoy Robert Malley already facing an assassination

In this context, the question of Hezbollah arises for the United States. Should we fight it head-on as the Trump administration was doing or, on the contrary, with a view to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and a renegotiation of the terms, is it not better to maintain contacts with the Hezbollah. A question not completely decided by the new American leaders. The assassination of Lokman Slim can only pollute this debate and weaken the mission entrusted by Biden to Robert Malley as special envoy for Iran and tragically shows what the Lebanese “debate” currently consists of.