In Lebanon, the history of Beirut Fire Brigade Battalion 5 made a lasting impression. On August 4, they were the first to arrive at 6 p.m., a truck followed by an ambulance. In photographs, we see two firefighters trying to open the door of hangar No. 12 without knowing that it contains 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. Then everything explodes. Ten firefighters aged 22 to 40 were the first victims of the explosion. And among them, three members of the same family.

Charbel, Najib and Charbel are indeed sent to the port; their leader tells them that there is a fire in a hangar containing fireworks. For their families, this is a dysfunction, or even worse, a “state lie”. “Why were they sacrificed? Everyone knew what was in the harbor. They knew what was there, but they let our children in there to put out the fire and they killed them.”, today cries one of the mothers.

“Of course everyone knew about the explosives, there were official reports. But they didn’t make it to the fire department and they sent the crews anyway. They lied to us. The problem was. is that today no one wants to tell us the truth “, laments the cousin of one of the deceased firefighters. The sister wants her brother’s death to cause a change in mentality in Lebanon and the arrest of top leaders to end the corruption. 300 lawyers have made 950 files, they will file a complaint against X with a view to a possible trial in Lebanon. But the investigation is dragging on, only 25 officials have been suspended. After 40 days, no senior officer was worried.