An Nahar told why Asia, Latin America and Africa oppose the isolation of the Russian Federation

The countries of Asia, Latin America and Africa opposed the isolation of Russia, writes Lebanese newspaper An Nahar.

According to the author of the article, many countries do not see the point in confronting Russia and sanctions against Moscow. At the same time, any state that defends its interests, at the behest of Washington, may find itself in isolation, the expert specified. “What about China, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa? They represent most of the countries in the world, but do not support Western rhetoric regarding the causes of the crisis and the need to confront Moscow,” the publication said.

It recalled that from the first day of the special military operation, these states took a low-key position and called for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. In addition, they did not join the sanctions imposed by the United States, Great Britain and the European Union. According to the author, the main reason why countries have acted this way is their concern about American hegemony and the world order established by Washington after the end of the Cold War.

On December 9, the United States announced the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces and the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry. In addition, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Central Election Commission of Russia, its head Ella Pamfilova and 14 other members.