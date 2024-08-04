Tajani: “Italians should leave Lebanon as soon as possible”

“Given the worsening situation, we invite Italians who are temporarily staying in Lebanon to absolutely not travel to the South of the country and to return to Italy on commercial flights as soon as possible. We also invite Italian tourists not to travel to Lebanon”. This is what Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote in X.

MO, Tajani calls meeting of G7 ministers

Video conference meeting of the G7 foreign ministers. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is the coordinator of the group and has invited his colleagues to discuss the situation at a very delicate time for the military crisis in the Middle East. According to informed sources, in the G7 meeting Tajani will ask for an update from all his colleagues, in particular from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The idea is to agree on a political and diplomatic action that in extremis can avoid a more generalized military clash throughout the region. Yesterday Tajani had asked Ambassador Guariglia, Secretary General of the Farnesina, to convey his invitation to the leadership and all Iranian authorities to work against an escalation.