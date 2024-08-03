Lebanon | Sweden temporarily closes the embassy in Lebanon, fearing an escalation of the conflict

Lebanon|The Swedish embassy is planned to be moved to Cyprus, reports news agency AFP. Finland does not currently have an embassy in Lebanon.

Swedish temporarily closes the Lebanese embassy area due to the deteriorating security situation, Swedish media and news agency AFP say.

Sweden announced on Saturday that it is closing its embassy in Beirut, as it fears that the war in Gaza could escalate into a region-wide conflict.

There are six people working at the embassy in Beirut who are affected by the closure, says Dagens Nyheter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its staff to leave Beirut and travel to Cyprus,” the Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said to Swedish radio and Sweden’s TV4:for.

The ministry emphasizes that it has not officially closed the embassy, ​​but it is a temporary decision. The decision was made by August, but the decision can be extended depending on the security situation. The ministry is closely monitoring the development of the situation.

“We estimate that the situation is serious and has worsened in recent days. That’s why it’s important to take these measures and actions,” said Billström, according to TV4.

Swedish also urged thousands of its citizens to leave Lebanon.

According to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, up to 10,000 Swedish citizens may have traveled to Lebanon this summer, although the Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for the country in October 2023.

“I urge the Swedes in Lebanon to leave the country by all possible means, while it is still possible,” he said.

Regional ones tensions in the Middle East have been rising since the recent killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. A high-ranking Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr died on Tuesday in Israel in an airstrike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Head of the political wing of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was killed on Wednesday at his shelter in Tehran, Iran. Israel has not admitted to carrying out the attack that killed Haniyeh, but of The Washington Post according to US government sources, it was responsible for the attack.

In Finland there is currently no embassy in Lebanon. The area of ​​responsibility of the Embassy of Finland in Beirut, i.e. Consular Services for Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, is currently provided by the Embassy of Finland in Turkey.

The premises of the Finnish representative office in Beirut were destroyed in Beirut in 2020 in what happened rendered unusable in a huge explosion.

The Finnish Institute for the Middle East (Fime) still operates in Beirut, which focuses on the research of languages, cultures and religions and societies of the Middle East.

Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to DN’s information, has not yet made a decision on closing its embassy, ​​but preparations have been made for the alternative.

“The Norwegian Embassy in Beirut has plans on how it can ensure its security in case the security situation worsens”, Norwegian Foreign Ministry Press Officer Mathias Rongved told for NRK.

“If Beirut airport is closed, it will be very difficult to leave Lebanon. In such a situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has very few opportunities to provide assistance to Norwegian citizens,” Rongved stated.