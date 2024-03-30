Ahmed Atef (Beirut, Cairo)

Lebanese political experts and analysts considered that the strikes of public sector employees are considered part of the political and economic crisis in Lebanon, indicating that if they are not dealt with quickly, they may lead to the disruption of state institutions and their work, which is an alarming matter.

They stressed that the situation requires urgent measures, including electing a President of the Republic and forming a new government, to stop the ongoing collapse by restoring Arab confidence and supporting Lebanon financially, as support is essential for stabilizing the financial situation provided that a president is elected who can make the necessary reforms.

Lebanese political activist Yahya Mouloud said that the problem today goes beyond mere strikes, as most state institutions do not work properly and do not provide the required services to the masses, adding that the matter is due to the inability of the political authority to find solutions to the economic, political and social crises.

Mawloud revealed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the electricity, water, telephone, real estate, and Ministry of Finance institutions are not working well, and employees are suffering from difficulties in performing their work due to the lack of priorities and the deterioration of salaries, as these crises cannot be addressed with temporary solutions under any pressure. Rather, a radical solution must be found for the role of the state and its financial and economic vision, through a successful economy that serves everyone.

Mouloud stressed the need to restructure public sector institutions to restore their natural role, and provide employees with due benefits, without affecting the economic cycle in general.

For his part, Lebanese political researcher Hikmat Shahrour said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the sectors related to life affairs, whether health, social or educational, suffer from radical problems and major failure, which makes it difficult to have a sector that does not suffer from problems, and yet Lebanon It can be developed if the political will is present.

In addition, Dr. Leila Nicola, professor of international relations at the Lebanese University in Beirut, said that repeated strikes in the public sector generally affect the budget, and increase the basic deficit that was already there, in addition, when the Lebanese state was collecting taxes at the official dollar exchange rate. This constituted an additional burden due to the difference in the exchange rate.

Nicola pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the public sector needs restructuring and reforms, as there are many employees who do not produce anything and were appointed by parties, in addition to the fact that the public sector is flabby, very bloated, and much larger than the needs, and the regulatory legislation does not Effectively enforced due to favoritism.

She explained that the Lebanese state was supposed to carry out radical structural reforms in the public sector before increasing salaries, expressing her hope that employees will return to their offices, and that management will improve consistently, which will contribute to significantly increasing the revenues that the treasury needs.