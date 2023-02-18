Al Mayadeen: President Putin’s decision on a special operation violated US plans to collapse Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, having decided to launch a special operation in Ukraine, launched a preemptive strike against the United States. With such an opinion spoke Ahmed Musa Homani for Al Mayadeen from Lebanon.

According to the journalist, Putin unraveled the American plan, according to which, with the help of the Ukrainian army, Washington would bring about the collapse of Russia. To prevent such a threat, the Russian leader “made a preemptive strike.”

“Thus, Putin demonstrated that the collapse of Russia will remain an unfulfilled American dream,” he stressed.