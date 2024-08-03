Times of Israel: Northern Israel was shelled from Lebanon

Northern Israel has come under fire from Lebanon, the publication reported Times of Israel.

It is noted that the Galilee Peninsula has come under attack. Alarm signals are sounding in Kiryat Shmona and several settlements in the north of the country. The Iron Dome air defense system is repelling the attack.

Earlier it was reported that armed formations of the Shiite militia Hezbollah launched a massive missile attack on Israeli settlements in the Upper Galilee. Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post reported that Iran, together with the Hezbollah movement, was planning to attack Israel on August 12-13, the holy day of the Jewish people’s catastrophe.