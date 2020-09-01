For the second time since the disaster of August 4, Emmanuel Macron is going to Beouth, to the bedside of a stricken Lebanon in search of reconstruction. He will seek to “mediate“, analyzes journalist Valérie Astruc from Beirut, where the French head of state arrived on Monday evening.”He will have to deal with the discontent of the Lebanese population, very upset against the political class, and the leaders of the country he meets on Tuesday afternoon.“, she specifies.

Emmanuel Macron also went on Tuesday morning to meet several Lebanese NGOs. These “describe an alarming situation and great difficulties in delivering emergency aid“, explains the journalist.”Defiance is poison“, replied the French president, who asks”transparency“and a radical change in the Lebanese political system.

