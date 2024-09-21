In this program of Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, accentuated by the explosions of dozens of Hezbollah devices. This is an attack that the organization attributed to Israel and promised to respond, hours before the Israeli Army bombed the south of Beirut in what it called a “selective attack.” What are the prospects for the “new phase of the war” announced by the Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant?

#Lebanon #scene #quotnew #phasequot #war #Israel