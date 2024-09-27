Chancellor thanked the United States and France for their stance in favor of the ceasefire and criticized Israel for “provoking conflicts”

Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bouhabib, he said this Thursday (September 26, 2024) that the country’s existence is threatened due to the attacks suffered in recent days by Israel. This week, at least 558 people were killed by Israeli bombings against the Arab country.

“Lebanon is suffering a crisis that threatens its very existence, the future of its people, its nation, its prosperity. A situation that requires urgent international action so that things do not get out of control.”declared Bouhabib in his speech at the 79th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations).

The chancellor also thanked the United States and France for their position in favor of the ceasefire in the region and criticized the Israeli government for “provoke conflicts”highlighting the need to end instabilities through a 2-State solution, which provides for the creation of a State of Palestine and peaceful coexistence with Israel.

“Israel, the government and the people of Israel, if they want peace so much, why don’t they choose it? Why don’t they want it? Why don’t they propagate it? Why don’t they overcome their obsessions and anxieties of insecurity? Enough of the escalation of conflict and the risk of a total explosion in the Middle East!”said Bouhabib.

TENSION BETWEEN LEBANON AND ISRAEL

Lebanon and Israel are going through a moment of great tension in their relations. Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have been fighting on the border since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, after an attack by Hamas, an ally of the extremist group.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensified after 2 attacks on communication devices used by the extremist group. Lebanon accuses the Jewish country, which denies responsibility. Pager and walkie-talkie explosions last week left at least 32 dead and more than 3,000 injured.

Tensions escalated further after Israel launched a major air strike on Monday (September 23) and caused an evacuation of Lebanese people. Another Israeli attack on Tuesday (September 24) raised the death toll to 558. Israel claims that the operations target Hezbollah leaders.

Since then, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has been carrying out daily attacks on locations that, according to the military, are linked to the extremist group Hezbollah. These are the most intense air attacks in almost a year of conflict in the region.