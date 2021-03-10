The serious economic crisis that the country is going through is the breeding ground for the latest protests, which last a week, but whose citizen participation is much lower than that of the massive anti-government demonstrations at the end of 2019.

Barricades and roadblocks to express their anger in a new day of protests in Lebanon. The reason? The precarious economic situation of the Lebanese surviving in a country mired in a perpetual political crisis and a financial crisis, exacerbated not only by the Covid-19 pandemic but also by the tragic explosions in the port of Beirut last August.

This Tuesday, March 9, dozens of Lebanese once again blocked the main roads of the capital, Beirut, on the eve of a week of demonstrations. “After the rise in the dollar, people began to ask us: Where are you revolutionaries? Why are you not protesting? When we went out to the streets in recent days, we discovered that no one supports us, I do not understand it,” claimed Fadi Nader, a protester.

And it is that the massive anti-government protest movement that had its glory days before the arrival of the coronavirus, at the end of 2019, has been decreasing in the last year due to the restrictions due to the pandemic. The dollar is equivalent to 10,000 Lebanese pounds and has lost 85% of its value in the last year, 50% of the population is unemployed, a situation that especially affects young people with no future or hope of effective changes in the country.

“What are the Lebanese people waiting for? What do they want? If a child gets sick, can you put him in the hospital? Can you buy him medicine? The pharmacies are empty, you can’t get medicine, the hospitals don’t admit, there’s no education, there is no work, the dollar is at 10,000 (Lebanese pounds) and we stay at home, dying slowly, “Nader wonders anguished.

The president sent the Army to repress the concentrations

On Monday, President Michel Aoun ordered the security forces and the army to clear the roadblocks, the traffic of which was paralyzed for several hours after protesters set tires and containers on fire. Three people died Monday in traffic accidents caused by roadblocks, according to local media.

A policeman walks in Beirut after the protests. REUTERS – MOHAMED AZAKIR

But social discontent extends beyond civil society. The security forces, also affected by the fall of the currency and the loss of the purchasing power of their salaries, sympathize with the protesters: “The dollar is through the roof, wages have lost their value. The people are hungry, the people it is poorer, “stressed Army Chief General Joseph Aoun, sympathizing with the demands of the Lebanese people.” We as the Army are part of that people. The official also suffers and is hungry, “he assures.

Lebanon is mired in its worst financial crisis since the civil war

The financial collapse is the greatest threat to the stability of the country, which is experiencing its worst crisis since the civil war from 1975 to 1990. But, in addition, the loss of confidence in political institutions, which see how the ruling class perpetuates itself in the Power despite demands, and citizen rejection further aggravate the spiral of political paralysis in Lebanon, where the basic salary of a civil servant does not reach 120 dollars. Therefore, the security forces warn that they will have difficulties to contain the protests if they become massive.

Many have seen how insecurity has increased in the country due to the economic difficulties faced by the Lebanese. “In all the countries of the world, when the economy collapses like this, hungry and needy people increase, surely there will be robberies,” warns a taxi driver.

A woman walks with her children after a blockade by protesters. REUTERS – MOHAMED AZAKIR

In 2020, murders soared by 91% compared to the previous year according to Police data and robberies increased by 57%. “It is normal to be afraid for oneself, because today there is no security. The State is disorganized. The simplest thing: there is no government that monitors the situation of people and businesses. So some take advantage of this situation to steal” , a watchmaker pointed out.

In Lebanon, more than half of its population is in poverty, with prices soaring in the face of lower wages and, without a government plan in sight to solve the crisis, the anger of the protesters it could return to take to the streets en masse as it already did in 2019, because the hope for a better future remains distant.

With Reuters and local media