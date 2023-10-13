Lebanon | Reuters reporter killed in Israeli strike

In addition, six journalists were injured in the attack. According to the journalists’ organization, the wounded were clearly identifiable as journalists.

One a journalist was killed and six were wounded when an Israeli-fired grenade landed next to them near the Israeli border near Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. Several news agencies report on the matter, among others. According to AP’s Fotografajaja, the journalists were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Reuters news agency says that the dead journalist was its videographer Issam Abdallah. On Friday evening, Reuters published a statement on its website about the death of its reporter and said that the news agency mourns what happened.

“We are urgently investigating the matter, cooperating with local authorities and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters wrote.

Among other things, the US White House expressed its condolences on Friday for Abdallah’s death.

Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah in Maras, Turkey in February.

Two according to al-Jazeera, which operates in Qatar, among the wounded were its journalists. A videographer and photographer from the news agency AFP were also among the injured, the news agency says.

Al-Jazeera reported after the incident that according to the Middle East department of Reporters Without Borders, the group in the situation was clearly identifiable as journalists and there were no fighters near them.

“We still lack information, but everything we have and what we know so far points to a deliberate attack,” said the head of the department Jonathan Daghar.

“We are still investigating the matter, but if that [kranaatti-isku] turns out to be intentional, it is a war crime.”

Helsingin Sanomat showed Reuters’ overview of the scene of the attack when the attack took place.

In addition to Friday’s attack, at least six Palestinian journalists have been killed since Saturday’s violence in Gaza, says al-Jazeera.