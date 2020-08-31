Life is slowly coming back on track after the bullying in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. Meanwhile, political enthusiasts in Lebanon have also intensified. Following the resignation of the previous cabinet led by Hassan Diab, Lebanese Ambassador to Germany Mustafa Adeeb has been named the new Prime Minister. Adeeb has won 90 of the 128 parliamentary votes.Adeeb said that it is time to work to rekindle hope in Lebanon and for all parties to cooperate together for the country. Adeeb also met with President Michelle Aoun at Babda Palace. After which he said that the Lebanese people are worried about the present and the future. We hope that we will be able to form a government with professional people to implement the reforms fast by bringing the country on the right path to bring prosperity back to the country.

On 11 August, the Diab Cabinet resigned

Diab, who was appointed Prime Minister in January, announced the resignation of the cabinet on 11 August after accusing him of corruption. President Michel Aoun asked Diab’s government to continue working as a caretaker until the formation of the new cabinet. As many as 190 people lost their lives and more than 6,500 were injured in explosions caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port.



More than six thousand people were injured in the Beirut blast. However, it is not yet clear what led to the blast in the 3,000-tonne ammonium nitrate kept in the port of Beirut, but the documents revealed that the leaders and security officials had to deposit huge amount of explosives before the blast. Was aware of