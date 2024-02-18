Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Representatives and political analysts warned of the repercussions of the continued economic collapse on the social situation in Lebanon, explaining that there are several scenarios that can be worked on to confront this deterioration, the most important of which is the stability of the main institutions, such as the presidential seat, and a government with full powers, in addition to confronting corruption, and developing clear economic policies. Lebanon has been experiencing an unprecedented state of economic deterioration over the past years, which has led to wide social impacts, amid a political vacuum at the presidential and governmental levels and the lack of monetary policies to confront crises.

Former Lebanese parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush believes that the only scenario that can open the door to stopping the economic and financial deterioration in Lebanon begins with the return of state institutions, the normal course of administrations, and security, legislative and judicial stability, after which it is possible to rely on serious Arab and international support.

Alloush explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that this stimulates investments through the entry of funds from abroad, through financial and economic institutions, and Lebanese expatriates, and at the present time it seems that the matter depends on the dust of war in Gaza settling.

Parliamentarian Najat Saliba said in statements to Al-Ittihad that with the approval of a budget based on taxes and evasion of bank restructuring, in addition to protecting those who stole public funds, Lebanon will remain a prey between the fangs of politicians and beneficiaries.

For his part, political analyst Dr. Bashir Esmat stressed that any scenario to resolve the economic situation requires an authority capable of implementing it, which is not currently available, and that the only scenario to resolve the crisis was formulated by the caretaker government, and recently approved by the House of Representatives, and it is related to increasing taxes in the draft 2024 budget. Considering that this step will lead to an increase in the impoverishment that has been imposed on classes that are unable to meet their needs, including low wages and high prices, and the shift of most of the population to lower standards of living. Taxes were approved at high rates, reaching tens of times, such as those related to municipal fees, registration papers, travel fees, environmentally friendly cars, the tax due on bank accounts, fines on marine property owners, and others.

Recommendations

Ismat explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Lebanese government adopted the most stringent recommendations of the International Monetary Fund after making them consistent with the desires of the banks, warning that proceeding with the current budget portends serious social, economic, and political consequences, pointing out that the policy of waiting and wasting time will lead to a social catastrophe. Any previous scenario was at the expense of confiscating deposits, leaving retirees in a state of extreme poverty, after they lost the ability to work and rebuild what would protect them from poverty.