According to Lebanese sources, several people died in another attack in southern Lebanon. (Archive photo) © Marwan Naamani/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war are set to continue next week. The mediators speak of a constructive atmosphere. Meanwhile, the fighting in the Middle East continues.

Gaza/Washington/Beirut – While negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war are to continue with the aim of reaching an agreement next week, fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon continues. According to Lebanese authorities, an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon left at least ten people dead, including a woman and two children. In response, Hezbollah said it fired numerous rockets at the neighboring country.

The Israeli military said it had attacked a weapons depot belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in the Nabataea area during the night. The military also fired artillery fire to eliminate a threat in other areas of southern Lebanon, it said.

Lebanon: Syrian citizens among the dead

According to Lebanese sources, five other people were injured in the incident in the Nabataea area, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said. Two of the injured are in critical condition. The victims are said to be mostly Syrian citizens.

The Lebanese news agency NNA reported that a factory building was hit in the attack. A Syrian family was said to have lived there. During the night, there was initially talk of an attack on a residential building.

Army: 55 missiles fired from Lebanon at Israel

According to the Israeli military, around 55 missiles were fired from the neighboring country in the direction of Israel. Some landed in open areas. There were no reports of injuries in the latest attack. However, several fires broke out.

Since the start of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas more than ten months ago, the Hezbollah militia from Lebanon, which is allied with Hamas, has been shelling targets in northern Israel almost every day. The Israeli military, in turn, regularly attacks targets in the neighboring country.

New calls to flee

Meanwhile, the Israeli army called on residents of several neighborhoods in the center of the Gaza Strip to flee from a new military operation. They should go to an area designated by Israel as a humanitarian zone, said the appeal, which an Israeli military spokesman published in Arabic.

According to Palestinian sources, at least 17 people were killed in Israeli attacks in neighboring areas. Six people were also killed in an air strike on a house near the refugee district of Nuseirat, which is also in the central Gaza Strip, reported the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The information could not be independently verified at first. When asked, Israel’s army said it was investigating the reports.

Ministry: First polio case in Gaza Strip

According to Palestinian sources, the first case of polio has been identified in the war-torn coastal strip. An unvaccinated, ten-month-old infant in Deir al-Balah in the center of the area has fallen ill, the Ministry of Health in Ramallah said. This was confirmed by tests in the Jordanian capital Amman.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres had previously called for a pause in the fighting in the cordoned-off coastal strip so that hundreds of thousands of children could be vaccinated against polio. The virus is often spread through contaminated water. There is currently no cure for polio.

Biden hopes for ceasefire

Although the mediators in the Qatari capital Doha did not achieve a breakthrough for a ceasefire on Friday, according to a joint statement, the talks were constructive. According to the statement, there is a proposal that is intended to “reduce the gap” that still exists. It also corresponds to the principles of the peace plan that US President Joe Biden presented in May and whose details Hamas does not want to renegotiate.

Another summit is scheduled to take place in the Egyptian capital Cairo before the end of next week. Until then, negotiators are expected to continue negotiations to close any remaining gaps.

Biden expressed hope. “We are closer than ever,” he said on the sidelines of an event at the White House. “We are much, much closer than we were three days ago.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Israel this weekend to continue “intensive diplomatic efforts” on the ground, a spokesman for his ministry said. The goal is to conclude the agreement. “No one in the region should take action to undermine this process,” Biden warned in a statement.

“There is too much at stake”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and counterparts from France, Great Britain and Italy expressed their encouragement in a statement about the prospect of another summit and the preparations for it. “We encourage all parties to continue to participate positively and flexibly in this process,” they wrote. They stressed the importance of avoiding measures that would lead to escalation and undermine the prospect of peace. “There is too much at stake,” they warned.

According to Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, a ceasefire could prevent further escalation in the region. Iran and Hezbollah had vowed revenge after the killing of Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniya in the Iranian capital Tehran and a Hezbollah military commander a good two weeks ago. An attack had been expected ever since. Both Iran and Hezbollah, which it supports to a large extent, could refrain from a major, possibly coordinated attack against Israel in the event of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

US President Biden hopes for a breakthrough in the Gaza negotiations. (Archive photo) © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

In May, Biden put forward a proposal to end the Gaza war in three phases. In a first phase, a certain group of hostages would be released during a six-week ceasefire. In return, Palestinians imprisoned in Israel would be released. In two further phases, the fighting would be permanently stopped, the remaining hostages would be released and the reconstruction of the largely destroyed Gaza Strip would begin.

Hamas and other terrorists from Gaza invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking another 250 hostage. The massacre triggered the war. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then. The number does not distinguish between civilians and fighters and cannot be verified. dpa