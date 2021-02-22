Lebanon reports 1541 cases and 47 deaths from Corona in 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon announced, on Monday, that its interests have detected 1541 new cases of the new Corona virus over the past twenty-four hours.

This number brings the total officially recorded cases of the virus that causes Covid-19 disease in Lebanon until Monday to 356597.

Although the number of cases registered daily is still high, it is a significant decrease from the numbers recorded at the beginning of last January.

The total deaths rose to 4,387, after 47 new deaths were recorded, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Health on Corona virus developments.

On Monday, the second phase of the gradual lifting of the general closure began after the first phase, which lasted two weeks.

The second phase also included opening shops selling agricultural supplies, flower shops, construction work, sports stadiums, in addition to all factories by 50 percent, except for pharmaceutical factories by 60 percent, and banks by 50 percent.

On February 14, the Coronavirus vaccination campaign began in Lebanon.