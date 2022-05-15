In a tour of the “Sky News Arabia” website to the polling stations to monitor the atmosphere in the parliamentary elections, the results of which will have a lot to do with Lebanon’s political future, the scene varied from one governorate to another.

The percentages in the major cities with a Sunni population were similar to the percentage of voter turnout. Since the early morning, the heavy attendance of electoral list delegates in Beirut was noticeable, which reflected the heated competition between traditional political forces and civil society lists, which spread widely in the capital’s districts, especially the first and second under the slogan “Change.” “.

As expected, the turnout was not high in the second northern district, which includes Tripoli, Minieh and Dinnieh, where the Sunni majority, which has 10 parliamentary seats out of 128 seats, and 11 lists are competing, which is the highest number for competing lists compared to the rest of the districts, and links them Some of the results of the absence of the Future Movement from the scene.

“Until the afternoon of the election day, the turnout was not high,” Ghina from Tripoli told Sky News Arabia, referring to the mood of the Sunni voter, who oscillates between boycott and indifference.

In front of a polling station in a school in Tripoli, Haj Bilal, a mobile coffee seller, boycotted the polls, justifying this by saying: “Because none of the candidates represents me, neither from the Sunni sect nor anyone else, after decades we have experienced injustice and humiliation.”

While young Rima says: “I elected my conviction, not my parents’ conviction. Change will start from our generation, and we have to convince our people of that.”

In Sidon, in southern Lebanon, “Sky News Arabia” learned that the voter turnout increased in the afternoon, while the scene of the boycott there was similar to northern Tripoli.

Wael from Sidon told “Sky News Arabia”, “The turnout was heavy from the youth category, and the percentage of voting reached 33% in the afternoon, waiting for the evening hours.”

He added: “The biggest support is from the youth group because they yearn for change after their means of living have narrowed in their face. As for the older group, they are still within either the boycott or the attachment to families and parties.”

Wael added that the turnout in Jezzine, east of Sidon (which has a Christian character), exceeded 45 percent, hours before the polls closed.

And journalist Aref Maghamis from the western Bekaa told Sky News Arabia that “the atmosphere for the elections was excellent, especially in polling stations with a Druze majority, as it exceeded 50 percent,” noting that “Sunni majority areas participated, but with a smaller percentage, reaching 33 percent.” Some afternoon.”

And the city of Zahle witnessed some problems between the supporters of Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces, and there was a clash of hands.

In the central Bekaa, the unusual “tuk-tuk” scene, which participated logistically in transporting voters from their homes to the polling stations, despite being prohibited from walking on this election day.

In the capital, the scene seemed different. In Beirut’s first district, where the Christian majority is fighting, the percentage did not exceed 18 percent, while Beirut’s second district, with Sunni voters, witnessed an unexpectedly large turnout, despite the boycott calls by Future Movement supporters.

Sources from the Ministry of Interior told Sky News Arabia that the Minister of Interior was forced to add ballot boxes to this department.

The areas of influence of the Future Movement, such as Al-Tariqa Al-Jadeeda and Al-Mazraa, witnessed an electoral cooling, and some people set up recreational activities in the streets to signify their indifference.

Despite this day, which was not without mobile problems and violations that were monitored by the associations charged with monitoring, the electoral process continued until the polls were closed at 7 pm Beirut time, while Lebanon awaits a new dawn on Monday.