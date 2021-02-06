The number of new infections with the new Coronavirus that causes the disease (Covid-19) in Lebanon has increased until today, Saturday, to 317,836, after 2,496 new infections were recorded during the past 24 hours, while the number of deaths increased to 3,562 after 67 new deaths were recorded.

And the Ministry of Public Health announced, in its daily report on the developments of the Corona virus, that 2,496 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded during the past twenty-four hours, all among the residents, which raises the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 317836 since February 21.

The ministry added that 67 new deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, which brings the number of deaths to 3,562 since February 21.

Lebanon has been witnessing a health emergency since January 14, which stipulated a complete lockdown of the country and a ban on leaving and entering the streets and roads.