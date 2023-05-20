Beirut (Union, Agencies)

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said that the International Police Organization (Interpol) had handed his country an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Mawlawi’s media office stated, “His ministry will implement the Interpol warrant to arrest Riad Salameh, if the Lebanese judiciary decides to take it into consideration.”

Earlier, Molloy said that he had “received a note from Interpol to arrest Salameh, and demanded that he resign from his post.”

A prominent Lebanese judicial source confirmed that the Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, had received the international arrest warrant issued against the Governor of the Banque du Liban, which came based on the warrant issued in absentia by French Judge Aud Bourizi against him on Tuesday.

The source indicated that Oweidat has begun studying this memorandum, and will summon Salama to an investigation session to be held next week, after which he will ask the French judiciary to deposit Salama’s judicial file, and decide whether the available evidence is sufficient to charge and prosecute him.

The judicial source said, “If the crimes attributed to Salameh are proven correct, namely: money laundering and illegal enrichment, he will be tried in Lebanon,” pointing out that Judge Bourizi sent a new summons to Lebanon summoning Raja Salameh, “brother of the Governor of the Banque du Liban.” And Marianne Howayek, “Director of the Governor’s Office,” to an interrogation session to be held in Paris in the coming days. And on Tuesday, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, announced in a statement his intention to appeal against a French judicial decision that included the issuance of an international arrest warrant against him, on charges of financial corruption.

And the French Press Agency reported that the French judge “issued an international arrest warrant against Salama, after he was absent from a judicial session that was supposed to take place in Paris at the time.”

On May 5, three European judicial delegations finished hearing Lebanese bankers, headed by the Central Bank Governor, as part of investigations into corruption cases. The work of these delegations focuses on listening to a group of bankers, as witnesses in corruption cases being investigated by the judiciary in their countries.

On February 23, the Lebanese judiciary accused the governor of the Central Bank of committing crimes, including embezzlement of public funds and money laundering.

In 2021, the Swiss Public Prosecutor sent a letter to Lebanon about the suspicion that Salameh and his brother Raja had illegally seized more than $300 million from the bank between 2002 and 2015, as they “laundered money in Switzerland.”

The judiciary in Luxembourg also investigated a criminal case related to the wealth of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, while the French judiciary conducted, in June 2021, an investigation into his accounts against the background of his accusation of “money laundering”, without announcing the results of those investigations, knowing that Salameh usually denies the validity of the accusations.​​​​​​​​