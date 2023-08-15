Beirut (Union)

Yesterday, the Lebanese Minister of the Interior, Bassam Al-Mawlawi, announced the lifting of the state of “security readiness” throughout the country, after recent sporadic violent incidents, stressing that the events that happened are still “the subject of ongoing investigations, according to the rules.”

In a press conference held by Mawlawi, after he chaired the meeting of the Central Security Council in Beirut, Mawlawi stressed, “Raising full security readiness to keep pace with developments and protect civilians,” stressing that “what happened is the subject of ongoing investigations in accordance with the rules of the security authorities, under the supervision of the judicial authorities in way to ensure stability.

“Nothing is above the law,” Mawlawi said.

Commenting on the events of the town of “Kahala”, whose residents were attacked by the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia, Mawlawi said: “We heard statements that remind us of the war, and we stress the need for a speech calling for coexistence and establishing civil peace.”