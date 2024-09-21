The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health raised the number of people who died in the city to 37 on Saturday. the Israeli bombing that hit a residential building on the outskirts of Beirut yesterday, also leaving 68 people injured.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health, issued a new update on Monday afternoon, putting the death toll at 37 in the Israeli airstrike on a building in Dahye, a suburb in southern Beirut considered a stronghold of the Shiite group Hezbollah.

This morning, the head of the government department, Firas Abiad, had detailed in a press conference that three of the then 31 dead were children and seven others were women, adding that “there are still unidentified remains.”

Of those killed in yesterday’s bombing, Hezbollah identified in several statements two senior officials, Commander Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi, of the elite Radwan Forces, who “rose as martyrs on the path to the liberation of Jerusalem after an ‘Israeli’ treacherous assassination on September 20 in the southern suburbs of Beirut.”

The Shiite group then announced the deaths of 14 other members in several statements, including their photographs and brief biography, but without offering further details about their positions or activities within the Lebanese movement.

“The total number of deaths in these three days, including the explosions of pagers and walkie talkies, has reached 70,” Abiad said, referring to the total number of deaths so far, a figure that could rise given that there are several wounded in critical condition in different hospitals in the capital.

The minister said that since Tuesday, hospitals have carried out more than 2,000 surgeries on those injured in the wave of simultaneous explosions involving thousands of pagers and walkie talkies in the hands of members of Hezbollah, an ally of Iran.

These unprecedented explosions have been attributed to Israel and Hezbollah has already warned that it will respond against the Jewish state, as it is the incident with the most victims since the beginning of border clashes between the parties almost a year ago.

