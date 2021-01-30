The uprising continues. Violent clashes that left one dead and more than 400 injured have shaken the metropolis of Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, for several days. Protesters denounce the economic repercussions of the confinement imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. One-off sit-ins were organized on Saturday, January 30 in several regions of the country, indicates Orient-Le Jour. The various protest movements took place in particular in Minié, Baalbeck and Hasbaya.

A first confinement, between March and June 2019, pushed nearly one in three Lebanese unemployed, according to the World Food Program (WFP). Faced with the scale of the health crisis, the government has imposed, since January 14, strict confinement, accompanied by a closure of shops, which can only deliver to homes.

Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, with unprecedented currency depreciation, hyperinflation, massive layoffs and drastic banking restrictions. As a result, more than half of the population is found below the poverty line, according to the UN, and the proportion living in extreme poverty has exploded from 8% to 23%. In 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) fell 25% and prices jumped 144%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4 was too much tragedy for exhausted Lebanese, who denounce the inertia, corruption and incompetence of power in the face of an avalanche of crises. The country has been without a government since August, for lack of agreement between the main parties, despite local and international pressure.