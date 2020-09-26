Moustapha Adib had been appointed to form a new government after the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut.

Failure. The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate announced on Saturday (September 26th) to give up forming a new government as international pressure increases to replace the one who resigned after the gigantic deadly explosion at the port of Beirut.

“I apologize for not being able to continue the task of forming the government”, Moustapha Adib said in a televised address. He apologized to the Lebanese for his “inability” to realize their “aspirations for a reformist government”. The Lebanese government had resigned following the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4 which left more than 190 dead and more than 6,500 injured.

Mustapha Adib, appointed on August 31, is under pressure to form a government as quickly as possible, so as to launch the reforms demanded by the international community to unlock billions of dollars in aid. Lebanese political parties pledged in early September, during Emmanuel Macron’s visit, to form a cabinet “mission” composed of ministers “competent” and “independent” within two weeks to get the country out of the economic slump.

But the process is stalling, in this country where power is shared between the different religious communities, because of differences on the allocation of ministerial portfolios. The efforts of Mustapha Adib were hampered in particular by two Shiite formations, Hezbollah, heavyweight in Lebanese politics, and its ally Amal, led by the head of Parliament Nabih Berri, who claim the finance portfolio.