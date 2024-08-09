The Lebanese government presented this Friday a proposal for a “phased vision” to contain the conflict between the Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel, the first since the start of the clashes, and reiterated that a ceasefire in Gaza would open the door to a diplomatic solution in Lebanon.

The document, made public by the Executive, contemplates a short-term de-escalation to “mitigate the risks” until the situation allows for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and the Jewish state.

In view of the implementation of this resolution in the medium term, The Lebanese government has expressed its willingness to recruit more soldiers to strengthen the army’s presence in southern Lebanon and, presumably, to force Hezbollah to abandon the border strip with the Jewish state.

