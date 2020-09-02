The French president affirmed that the government would bring together “competent” personalities and would be formed “as an independent collective which will have the support of all political parties”.

All Lebanese political forces have pledged to form a government within 15 days, Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday, September 1, at a press conference at the end of his visit to Beirut. “All the political parties without exception have made a commitment this evening, here, that the formation of this mission government would not take more than two weeks”, said the French president after talks with key political leaders.

He added that the government would bring together personalities “competent” and would be formed formed “as an independent collective which will have the support of all political parties”.

The new Prime Minister, Moustapha Adib, appointed a few hours before his arrival on Monday, is due to begin parliamentary consultations on Wednesday for the training of his team. The French president recalled that “the average in recent years” for the formation of governments in Lebanon was “between 5 and 11 months” due to political differences.

Emmanuel Macron assured that Mustapha Adib, a relatively unknown ambassador until then, had “on the political level, massive support from the political forces, even if it is not unanimous”. “He can only obtain this legitimacy by quickly forming a mission government made up of professionals, the strongest possible team”, he added.

Asked about the possibility that sanctions could target Lebanese personalities if the reforms were not implemented, he replied simply that“part of the mechanisms that were supposed to accompany the Lebanese people cannot be activated” in that case.