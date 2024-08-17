Electricité du Liban announced today, Saturday, that the electricity supply to all Lebanese regions has been stopped, including the country’s basic facilities such as the airport, Beirut Port, and prisons, after the Zahrani plant ran out of fuel.

The institution explained that the forced shutdown of the Zahrani plant occurred as a result of the plant’s stock of “gas oil” being completely depleted, which resulted in a complete cessation of the electricity supply to all Lebanese territories, including basic facilities (airport – port – water pumps – sewage – prisons, etc.), according to what was announced by the official Lebanese National News Agency.

The agency indicated that “the institution will again restart the groups that were forcibly put out of service, in line with the stock that will be available to it after securing gas oil for its benefit, so that the electricity and supply will then gradually return to what they were.”

The statement explained that “after exhausting all possible precautionary measures taken by the Electricité du Liban in order to extend the energy production period to the maximum possible minimum, under the current various circumstances, the last remaining production group of the Zahrani plant on the electricity grid was forcibly taken out of service completely.”