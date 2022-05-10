(from the correspondent Silvia Mancinelli) Cutting the ribbon here, in the municipality of Tiro, to inaugurate the photovoltaic system built on the roof of the Town Hall. Present mayor Hassan Dabouk, his deputy Salah Sabrawi and the councilor for family policies Randa Bou Sale together with General Massimiliano Stecca, commander of Sector West of Unifil.

The panels installed thanks to a project that is part of civil and military collaboration allow the town hall to have electricity that has become a rare commodity, in a country where families spend half their wages with a few hours a day for lighting. highly polluting private generators.

“This collaboration is the fruit of the love that has always existed between the Lebanese people and the Italian people – said the mayor – A relationship strengthened after 2006 by projects of vital importance for the population of Tire. Without the funds of the Italian people, everything this would not have been possible. The photovoltaic system allows us not only to help the environment but also to reduce energy costs “. Beyond peacekeeping, beyond diplomacy. It is the realization of Unifil’s other fundamental objective, support for the local population.