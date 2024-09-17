the images
Many Hezbollah militants, according to the latest reports at least a thousand, were injured – five seriously – following the explosion, caused by a hacker attack, of portable communication devices used by the Lebanese Shiite Islamist paramilitary group in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh. According to some media, the Israeli secret services were behind the attack, carried out thanks to access to the militants’ portable pagers.
00:18
#Lebanon #pagers #explode #hundreds #injured
Leave a Reply