A shop owner in Beirut told Sky News Arabia: “Citizens’ demand for buying Christmas trees and decorations has not stopped, but it is very weak compared to previous years.”

He added: “The price of a medium-sized tree without any decorations ranges between 850 and 900,000 Lebanese pounds, and these prices are considered cheap because the goods are old.”

In the corner of a modest room, Janet, in the Ashrafieh district of Beirut, placed a small tree, which she decorated with a few colored balls, and her neighbor Wafa insisted on preparing the atmosphere for the celebration of the feast, for the sake of her children, so that they would not feel deprived.

On the main Hamra Street in Beirut, where there are shops, cafes and restaurants, the atmosphere of the festive season seems shy, and the street lacks decorations and colored lights, even traffic lights are turned off on the street that used to be crowded at peak hours.

The return of Zina Jbeil

In another scene, in the city of Byblos, north of Beirut, under the title “Hand in Hand Celebrating the Eid”, the Christmas tree returned after an absence of two years, and at the insistence of the city’s municipality officials, to be lit in the Roman Street in the city center.

This year, the tree is distinguished by its height of 30 meters, and it is decorated with 16,000 light bulbs.

In turn, the area of ​​Mar Mikhael – Gemmayzeh, which is close to the site of the Beirut port explosion, decided to put an end to the tragedy of the explosion and established a Christmas village in the square opposite the port.

Sources concerned with decoration in the region told Sky News Arabia that about 60 Lebanese designers are scheduled to participate in an exhibition to support Lebanese talents to receive old and new needs, clothes and toys to be distributed by the festival organizing committee to associations to help families in need.

On the other hand, the work of advertising companies on the roads decreased by 90 percent compared to what it was before the outbreak of the crisis in 2019, according to a worker in this sector, who explained to Sky News Arabia that “the digital screens were turned off due to the power outage.”

The hours of rationing electricity exceed 22 hours per day, which makes the cost of lighting billboards, since the lifting of subsidies on importing fuel necessary to operate private generators, exorbitant and companies cannot afford it.”

Restaurant Owners Syndicate

The head of the Syndicate of Restaurant and Café Owners in Lebanon, Tony Al-Rami, told Sky News Arabia: “There is a stagnation in the sector caused by the political discourse taking place among politicians, and the occupancy rate in hotels does not exceed 35 percent, and the 10 largest 5-star hotels are still closed and destroyed due to the explosion of the port of Beirut.” “.

He added: “The movement of visitors from Arab countries is few, and European countries are non-existent, and the big parties did not exceed 4 concerts only, because the artists are outside Lebanon, and there is a tourist movement from Lebanon to abroad and heading towards Dubai, Cairo and Istanbul due to stability factors.”

Al-Rami concluded: “Relying on the Lebanese expatriates abroad who are expected to visit Lebanon from the 22nd of this month until the third of January of the new year, we hope for more stability so that we can revive the sector again.”