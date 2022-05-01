Despite the special interests of the feast, they are not above them, they are securing a livelihood. The atmosphere of the feast is not the same as before, and the crowding of shops is limited to those that sell at acceptable prices, and in front of the “stands” of sweets and “dressed” for the feast, to buy according to the available possibilities, especially by the employees and those with limited income, whose monthly salaries are equivalent to about 50 US dollars.

Adults forget the joy, and attribute the reason to the economic conditions that have hampered them in their diaries. Mother Zina from Beirut told Sky News Arabia, “It is important to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of children in light of all that we suffer. This is what cannot be neglected.”

She added, “My husband works in the official sector and I am looking for the cheapest price to be able to secure the needs of 3 children between the ages of three and ten.”

And Zina continues: “The commercial movement is limited to some luxury stores, and they are only intended for people who receive even small remittances from abroad, and they are most often the ones who move the economic cycle in the market and in the entire city through the movement of construction and services.”

In the same context, Hana says: “We work all month to get about one million Syrian pounds (less than 50 dollars), and we have no choice but to buy Eid clothes.”

As Sahar from the Bekaa says: “My husband’s salary, who is a member of the military establishment, is hardly enough to buy shoes for children in light of the rising prices, and here in the Bekaa there are still those who sympathize with people’s conditions and goods are sold at an acceptable price compared to other regions, especially cities. Main”.

Samer from Sidon says: “Every child in the family needs more than one million Lebanese pounds to secure acceptable clothing for the Eid.” He wonders: “How can a head of a family with 3 or 5 children secure the required amount?”

Tripoli tears

In northern Lebanon, the wound is still bleeding after the “Boat of Death” incident in Tripoli, which cast a sad shadow over the country in general and the people of the city in particular, especially since some of the bodies of the victims are still missing in the depths of the sea.

And if the markets are teeming with passersby, there is a change in the taste of the “sad” Eid.

Hayat said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the owners of shops in the Tripoli markets have been waiting for Eid every year since the start of the economic crisis in order to compensate for their losses during the year.

But she asserts that “the purchasing power is declining, and the crowding in the market is mostly to get out of homes only” and not for the purpose of buying, according to her opinion.

As Cheb Khaled from the same city comments: “We don’t have a feast. Despite the high prices, I bought whatever clothes I could for the boys.”

Hajj Abu Mahmoud said: “There is no Eid in Tripoli as long as the bodies of children are still in the sea of ​​Tripoli.”

The owner of a clothing store in the Bazarkan market in Tripoli told Sky News Arabia: “We had to change the quality of the goods we offer to match the consumer’s financial capabilities. Despite this, we notice that families have difficulty buying.”

He added, “The festive movement began in the middle of Ramadan in the city of Tripoli, but the incident of the sinking of the migrant boat made people feel sad and distressed. The crowding in the city subsided, as if the northern citizen felt the pain of Eid.”