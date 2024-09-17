Simultaneous explosions of communications devices occurred on Tuesday, killing and injuring hundreds in a number of Lebanese cities.

Hezbollah said in a statement: “A number of messaging devices belonging to a number of employees in various Hezbollah units and institutions exploded.”

The Lebanese Minister of Health explained that “most of the injuries resulting from pager explosions were in the hand and face.”

Military and strategic expert Joseph Nassar said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that what happened was a virus being inserted into the pagers’ software, adding that the virus makes this software work at a very high rate, which leads to the battery exploding.

He continued: “It seems that Israel has collected the necessary information about these devices and prepared for this operation for a long time.”

Hacking communications is one of the methods used by Israel to achieve its goals, and the assassination of Fouad Shukr is a vivid example of reaching goals through communications.