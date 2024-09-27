Friday, September 27, 2024
Lebanon | Norway issued a manhunt for the man connected to the pager explosions

September 27, 2024
September 27, 2024
in World Europe
Lebanon | Norway issued a manhunt for the man connected to the pager explosions
The employer has had no contact with the Norwegian man since the day of the explosion.

Norwegian the police have issued an international wanted notice of its citizen who is connected to last week’s pager explosions in Lebanon. The explosions killed dozens and injured thousands of people. The exploded paging devices were used by the Hezbollah organization fighting against Israel.

According to Reuters news agency Rinson Jose39, a disappearance investigation has also been opened in Norway.

Jose’s employer, the Norwegian DN Media Group, says that Jose left for a conference trip to Boston on Monday, September 17, i.e. the day before the explosions. According to Reuters, the employer has not been able to contact the man since the day of the explosion.

Jose is connected to pager explosions through his Norta Global company. Jose founded it in Bulgaria in 2022. Among other things, a Hungarian Telex news site according to Norta Global would have been passing on paging devices to Hezbollah.

