The causes of this new fire, three months after the double explosion in the port, are not yet known.

New explosion in Beirut. Three months after the double explosion that blew the port of the Lebanese capital on August 4, four people died on Friday October 9 in the city, in a fire and an explosion that hit a fuel warehouse in a densely populated neighborhood, announced the Lebanese Red Cross on Twitter. Lieutenant Ali Najm, engaged with the Beirut fire brigade, spoke of a warehouse where there was a “oil tank” having caught fire and an explosion whose causes were not yet known.

The owner of the room where there was also gasoline was arrested by the police, according to a security source. He runs one of those private generator services that provide electricity to residents during daily blackouts in Lebanon, according to the source, AFP reports. Its secretary general Georges Kettané also mentioned “wounded taken to hospital”, according to the National News Agency ANI.

Lebanese television Al-Jadeed, which speaks of more than 20 injured, showed flames in an alleyway and then images where screams could be heard from panicked residents of the area. Firefighters, using sliding ladders, evacuated residents of neighboring buildings, while gray smoke was still visible, according to images broadcast by the channel. “The evacuations continue”Beirut governor Marwan Aboud told Al-Jadeed.