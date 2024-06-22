Lebanon must not become “another Gaza,” said the Secretary General of the United Nations this Friday, denouncing the “warlike rhetoric” of Israel and the Islamist group Hezbollah that raises fears of an “unimaginable” catastrophe.

“Let us be clear: the population of the region and the world population cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza,” Antonio Guterres told reporters.

“I feel obliged to express my deep concern about the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Blue Line,” referring to the demarcation line established by the UN between Lebanon and Israel, he said.

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza has led to an increase in violence on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon..

There, armed exchanges between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian organization, have intensified in recent weeks.

Conflict between Israel and Lebanon. Photo:AFP Share

“The risk of the conflict spreading to the Middle East is real and must be avoided. One reckless gesture, one miscalculation, could lead to a catastrophe far beyond the border and, frankly, unimaginable,” warned Guterres.

“Escalation in ongoing exchange of fire. Escalation of warmongering rhetoric from both sides as if all-out war was imminent”he detailed.

Hezbollah’s arsenal: rockets, drones and air defense

Hezbollah, against which Israel threatens to launch a large-scale offensive, reveals part of its arsenal as the exchange of fire with the Israeli army intensifies.

The group, armed and financed by Iran, opened a front in southern Lebanon on October 8, to support its ally, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, in its war against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Wednesday that “nowhere” in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah’s missiles if the Israeli government carried out its offensive plans against Lebanon.

The Israeli military announced Tuesday that “operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon” had been approved and validated, and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened to destroy Hezbollah in a “total war.”

We have received new weapons, we have developed some of our weapons (…) and we save others for the days to come.

Since the last war with Israel in 2006, Hezbollah has considerably developed its military capabilities.

“We have received new weapons, we have developed some of our weapons (…) and we are saving others for the days to come,” Nasrallah said.

For Dina Arakji, an analyst at the consulting firm Control Risks, “it is likely that Hezbollah has not yet used its most sophisticated weapons.”

According to her, the group had “15,000 rockets” in 2006, a figure that is estimated to have “increased tenfold.”

A fire breaks out from a downed missile fired from southern Lebanon, next to the town of Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, Photo:EFE Share

Military analyst Khalil Helou, a retired general, explains that The movement also has Iranian precision ballistic missiles “Fateh-110”, with a range of 300 km, and “Zelzal-2” missiles.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah has intensively used drones to attack Israeli military positions near the border.

But on May 15 it launched attack drones against a military base near Tiberias, an Israeli town 30 km from the border, and on Tuesday announced that it had sent a drone to film targets over Haifa, one of Israel’s main ports.

Nasrallah stated that he has a large number of drones because his movement manufactures some of them. He also has Shahed 136 and other Iranian-made drones in his possession, according to Helou.