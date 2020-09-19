Among them, 60,818 housing units, 19,115 establishments and commercial companies and 12 hospitals.

The Lebanese army announced on Saturday, September 19, that it had completed sweeping and damage assessment operations in the districts of Beirut devastated by the explosion at the port in early August, indicating that it had identified 85,744 “units” damaged, including homes, hospitals and schools.

This involves individual premises (60,818 housing units and 962 restaurants) as well as larger buildings (19,115 establishments and commercial companies, 12 hospitals, 82 educational establishments). Some 1,137 archaeological units, that is to say buildings classified or of a traditional character, were also affected.

The tragic explosion on August 4 at the port of the Lebanese capital left more than 190 dead and 6,500 injured and left 300,000 people homeless. The army also said on Saturday that it would continue its efforts to find the nine people still missing (five Syrians, three Lebanese and an Egyptian).